Ideaology (IDEA) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $288,146.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ideaology has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00774652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,569 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

