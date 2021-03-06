IDEX Price Tops $0.0731 (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $42.09 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.13 or 0.00761447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00043404 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,734,854 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.