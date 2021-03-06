Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.31 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $310,693.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can now be purchased for approximately $11.19 or 0.00023119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.24 or 0.00463421 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00068850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00077740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00083775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.10 or 0.00467270 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,502 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

