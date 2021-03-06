IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IF Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of IF Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IF Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of IF Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.78.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

