IG Gold (IGG) Reaches Market Cap of $2.84 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $864.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

