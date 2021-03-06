Ignition Price Tops $0.0747 on Major Exchanges (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ignition token can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $103,936.21 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,621.37 or 0.99957065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00038814 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00080315 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003576 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,405,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,392,018 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

