Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $42.76 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,000.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,225.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,202.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

