Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 42,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Illumina worth $87,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus cut their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.35.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $104,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,212,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,725 shares of company stock worth $8,630,188. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN opened at $398.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

