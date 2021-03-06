ImageCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $113,753.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $261,277.22 and $113,753.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000895 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,960,993 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

