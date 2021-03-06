Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMUX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immunic by 139.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Immunic by 154.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Immunic by 111.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $317.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $28.21.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

