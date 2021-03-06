Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IMVT stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,693. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.28.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

