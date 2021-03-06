Incent 24 Hour Volume Reaches $157.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Incent token can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $2.19 million and $157.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.37 or 0.00462704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00068685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00077822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00463575 BTC.

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

