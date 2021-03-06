Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $5.88

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $589,805.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $5.88 or 0.00011851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00459865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00068547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00077615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00083219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00458514 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.