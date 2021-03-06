Inex Project Trading 2,577.7% Higher This Week (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 2,651.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Inex Project has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $335.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Inex Project has traded 2,577.7% higher against the US dollar. One Inex Project token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00460579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00068552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00077443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00083376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00052763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00461923 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

