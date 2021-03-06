Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.14.

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

