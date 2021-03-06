Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.45% of Ingredion worth $76,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ingredion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INGR opened at $91.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.30. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $93.25.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

