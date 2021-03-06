Injective Protocol Price Reaches $11.90 (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $186.35 million and $21.94 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $11.90 or 0.00024112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.00461820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00068804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00077830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00082874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.66 or 0.00461453 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,664,662 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

