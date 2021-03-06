Ink (INK) One Day Volume Tops $74,133.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Ink has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $472,223.57 and $74,133.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00463140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00068219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078338 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00083661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00050884 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.87 or 0.00464358 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

