Innova (INN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, Innova has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $219,245.70 and approximately $4.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006799 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

