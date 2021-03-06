INO COIN (INO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $424,714.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $424,714.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $6.01 or 0.00012398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00057011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.15 or 0.00755923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00060087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00043465 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

