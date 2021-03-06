Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CEO Sells 366,286 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $14,285,154.00.

OSCR traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,505,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,066. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $36.77.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.