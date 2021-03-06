Insight Protocol (INX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $206,892.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.65 million and $206,892.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Insight Protocol

INX is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

