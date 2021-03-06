Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Cap of $4.69 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $22,044.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.66 or 0.00777248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00043554 BTC.

About Insights Network

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,010,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

