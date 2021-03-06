Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,848,000 after buying an additional 96,801 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 478,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,947,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,333,000 after buying an additional 63,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Separately, Truist raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.