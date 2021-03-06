Insula Hits One Day Volume of $1,920.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Insula has a market capitalization of $265,102.52 and approximately $1,920.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insula has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insula token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00067922 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002280 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 105.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insula Profile

Insula is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,803 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

