inSure Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125,961.00 (SURE)

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. inSure has a total market cap of $34.02 million and approximately $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, inSure has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.91 or 0.00227584 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC.

inSure Coin Profile

SURE is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. inSure’s official website is insuretoken.net . inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure Coin Trading

