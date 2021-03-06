Insured Finance (INFI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $7.98 million and $1.12 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.00461770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00068369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00078179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00083096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.08 or 0.00463636 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,169,206 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

