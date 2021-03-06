Insureum (ISR) Price Reaches $0.0246 on Top Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Insureum has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $675,719.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insureum has traded up 123.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum token can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00057537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.51 or 0.00762614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00043464 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.