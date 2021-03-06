INT Hits One Day Volume of $620,629.00 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. INT has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $620,629.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INT has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.17 or 0.00762718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00026463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00060173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00043600 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

