Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,074,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,091,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 77,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.74 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $246.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

