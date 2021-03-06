Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 492,300 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the January 28th total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intellicheck by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Intellicheck stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a market cap of $199.56 million, a P/E ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

