Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530,608 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.24% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $152,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 28,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of ICE opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,120,992. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

