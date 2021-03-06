Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.19% of Interface worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.83 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $752.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

