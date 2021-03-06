International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,392 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.82% of International Seaways worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 136.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $1,695,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $518.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

