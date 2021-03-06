International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Stock Price Up 14.5%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)’s stock price rose 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 15,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 25,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11.

International Zeolite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IZCFF)

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for agriculture, water treatment, aquaculture, and industrial applications; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties and supply of raw materials from third party suppliers.

