Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

