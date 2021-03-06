Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IQI opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

