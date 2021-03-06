InvestDigital (IDT) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One InvestDigital token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $221,576.46 and $32,841.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00774652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00026192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00030623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043032 BTC.

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,102,175 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

