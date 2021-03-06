Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.