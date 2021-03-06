ION Price Reaches $0.0222 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. ION has a total market capitalization of $302,888.56 and $2.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00282057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008240 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00070759 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004616 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,543,087 coins and its circulating supply is 13,643,087 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

Buying and Selling ION

