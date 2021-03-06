IONChain Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 21% against the US dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $238,365.19 and approximately $1,751.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

