IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. IOST has a market cap of $739.09 million and $399.40 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00762740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043402 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

