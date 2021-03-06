IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $1.32

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and approximately $263.65 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00069229 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000073 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000167 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.