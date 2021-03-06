IOTA Price Tops $1.29 on Top Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.57 billion and $138.93 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002611 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00071489 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000166 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

