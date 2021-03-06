IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 11% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $262.25 million and $22.36 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00765771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00043401 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars.

