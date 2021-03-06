IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Stake Increased by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the quarter. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 4.26% of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $32,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

QAI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.96. 213,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,741. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74.

