IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Stake Increased by Paracle Advisors LLC

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the quarter. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 4.26% of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $32,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

QAI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.96. 213,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,741. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.