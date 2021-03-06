IQeon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $342,738.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $13.88 million and approximately $342,738.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $2.53 or 0.00005205 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.00758273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00031177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00043255 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

