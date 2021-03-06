IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,967,000 after purchasing an additional 157,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $188.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.27. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

