IRISnet Price Reaches $0.11 (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. IRISnet has a total market cap of $101.92 million and approximately $16.01 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,008,071,381 coins and its circulating supply is 960,341,165 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

