Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Lowered by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,815,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,198,701 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.63% of Iron Mountain worth $53,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $35.79 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.35.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

